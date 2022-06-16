COVID-19 isolation requirement staying in place on P.E.I. until end of June

The isolation requirement for people who test positive for COVID-19 will remain in place on Prince Edward Island until at least June 30, according to Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison.

Morrison made the statement in a news release issued Thursday that said wastewater collection reports from the past five weeks show the presence of COVID-19 in Charlottetown, Stratford and Summerside.

Morrison said the results are not surprising, and have not shown significant increase or decrease, but the results "serve as another reminder that COVID-19 continues to circulate in P.E.I."

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 remain legally required to isolate for seven days after the onset of symptoms or positive test, regardless of vaccination status. Individuals who are immunocompromised must isolate for 10 days, regardless of vaccination status.

Morrison said the isolation requirement will be reassessed next week.

Masks are still required in high-risk settings, such as hospitals, long-term and community care homes, and are recommended in most indoor public settings.

P.E.I. wastewater testing results will be included on the national COVID-19 wastewater surveillance dashboard beginning June 23.