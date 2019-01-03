P.E.I. digital archive funded for major upgrade

A digital management system for important archival material at the University of Prince Edward Island has received funding for a major upgrade.

Islandora is a repository for every thesis written at UPEI, open source papers by the faculty, as well as Islandnewspapers.ca, which holds more than a century of P.E.I. newspapers.

The platform was created 10 years ago, and the two main software systems that run it have both been upgraded, requiring updates at Islandora to keep it compatible.

"We've come to a point where we need to do a really big overhaul and bring it onto new systems," said Rosie Le Faive, the digital infrastructure and discovery librarian at UPEI.

The upgrade will require two people working full-time and another three part-timers over an 18-month period. The project received more than $100,000 from the non-profit corporation CANARIE for the work.

