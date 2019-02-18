What Islanders really want on this Islander Day

It's Islander Day on P.E.I. The sun is shining, it's not snowing, and most people have a day off to relax and catch their breath.

What could possibly be better about life on this Island, where crime is low, real estate is still fairly reasonable, and natural beauty abounds?

2019 is the year for Prince Edward Islanders to push and push hard on bridge tolls, otherwise the opportunity will be lost forever. — Percy Downe, Senator

CBC News asked Islanders via Facebook if you could change one thing about P.E.I., what would it be?

The answer was overwhelmingly clear, out of 288 comments received: the toll for the Confederation Bridge — eliminate it or reduce it for P.E.I. residents.

"I would like to be able to leave and come back without paying," said Sharon Larter.

"Agree, no charge for those crossing Confederation Bridge," said Gerard Greenan, a former P.E.I. politician.

Lorraine Trites Quinn said "Reducing the bridge tolls would allow families to gather more often."

Or even a discount

"We would even appreciate a discount on the price as we are part of Canada after all," commented Donna Matthew.

The company that runs the bridge is allowed to put up tolls every year according to a strict formula. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

"I strongly believe in a discounted amount charged for residents of P.E.I. to cross the bridge. To make it free of charge will not work as a major structure as this bridge requires constant maintenance. There has to be balance," said Jerome Michelin.

"Half price bridge toll for Islanders!" Owen Parkhouse wrote.

Deborah Costello suggested a tax credit for the bridge or ferry toll for Islanders.

And Bryson Guptill pointed out that residents of Grand Manan in the Bay of Fundy pay only half-price to use that island's ferry service. Coastal Transport Ltd. confirms this — all you need is a driver's license or tax bill with your Grand Manan address.

'Contractual obligation'

The company that runs the bridge, Strait Crossing Bridge Limited (SCBL), says the toll is not an issue for it to address.

"Transport Canada has a contractual obligation towards SCBL in exchange for operating and maintaining the bridge for 35 years ending in 2032 and has publicly stated it intends to abide by this commitment," said SCBL general manager Michel LeChasseur in an email to CBC News.

"As part of this contract the annual increase in tolls is limited to 75 per cent of the year-over-year consumer price index. Therefore, this allows tolls to gradually decrease in value over the 35-year period."

'Onus is now on Island voters'

P.E.I. senator Percy Downe has been lobbying the federal government for the last few years to eliminate tolls on the bridge.

A beauty, or a beast? Some say both. (Stephen DesRoches)

In an email to CBC News for this story, Downe points out that 2019 is an election year, both federally and in P.E.I.

"Given that Justin Trudeau's promise to eliminate the toll on the Champlain Bridge came during the 2015 election campaign, this year could be an opportune time to secure commitments from all candidates on what they plan to do about the toll on Confederation Bridge," Downe wrote.

Downe said he plans to undertake a number of initiatives in the coming weeks "to keep the issue in the public eye as the various election campaigns get underway."

Downe urged Islanders to raise the issue themselves.

"The onus is now on Island voters to raise it personally with those seeking elected office to see if change can be accomplished," he said.

"2019 is the year for Prince Edward Islanders to push and push hard on bridge tolls, otherwise the opportunity will be lost forever."

Some of the many other ideas suggested for change on P.E.I. were more affordable housing, bringing back glass pop bottles, moving Islander Day to spring, higher minimum wage or a living wage, better accessibility for those with disabilities, organic farming, free education and proportional representation.

And then, there was this comment from Penny Bryan:

"Not a thing would I change."

