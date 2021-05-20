Islanders crushed in Game 2, semifinal series tied 1-1
Following an overtime win in Game 1 of their President’s Cup semifinal series against the Victoriaville Tigres, the Charlottetown Islanders were never really in Game 2, losing 9-2.
‘You can get caught up over-analyzing’
"I'm glad the final buzzer went. It's time to move on," said coach Jim Hulton in a post-game news conference.
"You can get caught up over-analyzing. At the end of the day it is what it is. The series is tied 1-1."
Hulton said he thought his team started well, but lost control of their emotions when they fell behind 2-0, and their discipline went soon after.
As the series continues he wants his team to remain steady and focused, not getting too high after wins or too low after losses.
Game 3 starts at 7:30 AT on Friday, and will be televised on Eastlink.
