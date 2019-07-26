Want to have your say on seniors issues? Now's your chance

The provincial government is asking Islanders to put their names forward to be part of a new council that will create a plan to implement a seniors health and wellness plan for P.E.I.

That action plan was published in May 2018 and was developed to address the challenges of an aging population and improve the wellness of seniors, near-seniors and caregivers. The province defines near-seniors as those between 55 and 64 and seniors 65-plus.

"Islanders, especially seniors, need to have a voice around the table as we work to implement new initiatives to benefit our aging population," said James Aylward, P.E.I. minister of health and wellness, in a written release.

Islanders can apply to be a member of the council through the government's Engage PEI website until Aug. 9.

More P.E.I. News