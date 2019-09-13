What matters most to Islanders ahead of the federal election

Islanders weigh-in on what issues they'd like to see addressed during the federal election. (Travis Kingdon/CBC Tom Steepe/CBC)

Canadians across the country are getting ready to cast their votes as election season officially takes off — and Prince Edward Islanders are no different.

From health care, to a housing crisis, to a need for "real change", Islanders spoke with CBC on the issues they're hoping to see addressed during the federal election.

The campaign will last 40 days and voters will head to the polls on Oct. 21.

Prince Edward Island has four ridings. From west to east they are Egmont, Malpeque, Charlottetown and Cardigan — essentially a riding for each county plus the capital.

As of Wednesday, there were 16 candidates nominated on P.E.I., with a couple of others in the process of being nominated.

Tom Sherry offered some of his insight into the upcoming federal election. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

"I guess my number one issue would be accountability, trust," Tom Sherry of Fernwood, P.E.I., told CBC.

Chris Sauve says an honest relationship between the government and its citizens is an important issue for him. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

Others, like Chris Sauve, had housing top of mind.

"There's lots of road work to be done. There's plenty of things but I think the number one thing would probably be housing. There's too many homeless people out there."

Long wait times when it comes to heath care is top of mind for Charlene DesRoches. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

Charlene DesRoches from Summerside, P.E.I., told CBC she was looking to see health care addressed during the federal election.

"A lot of people have to wait a long time for appointments, x-rays, scans," she said. "It's a long, long wait. And I think it's worrisome for a lot of people."

Karen Gallant told CBC she's not sure there's a better option than the current federal government. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

Karen Gallant mused whether or not a better government was possible.

"I don't think Mr. Trudeau has been doing what he's supposed to have been doing and that's a worry," said Gallant. "Other than that, I don't know if we're going to get much better than what we have."

Andrew Birch says he thinks young Islanders are thirsty for change. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

Andrew Birch in Charlottetown said he's hoping the federal election will allow for change to occur.

"I think a lot of people, particularly on Prince Edward Island, are interested in change and not just in the loose metaphorical sense of the word but a real change," Birch said.

"It's time to do things differently, our culture has changed, our demographics have changed and we're still doing business as usual. I think that's what most people are thirsty for," he added.

John MacDonald said he'd like to see seniors health be taken into consideration during the election.

"Health care in relationship to the seniors is something I would very much be in favour of looking at and seeing some upgrades in our facilities."

