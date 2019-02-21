4 Island acts in top 100 of CBC Music's 2019 Searchlight contest
CBC Music's annual Searchlight contest is back and has narrowed down its top 100 contestants — including four musical acts from P.E.I.
Russell Louder, Shane Pendergast, Little Cities and Soul Filter have made the contest's top 100
CBC Music's annual Searchlight contest is back and has narrowed down its top 100 contestants — including four musical acts from P.E.I.
The 2019 top 100 list includes Island talents Russell Louder, Shane Pendergast, Little Cities and Soul Filter.
The winner gets five free days of recording and a placement in a Juno master class, a trip to next year's Juno Awards to perform and a spot on stage at the CBC Music Festival in Toronto.
Out of the top 100 artists, 50 were chosen by CBC Music producers and 50 were voted by the public.
The 2019 Searchlight contest has partnered this year with the Juno Awards.
The winner of the contest will be announced March 7.
Have a listen to the P.E.I. contenders here:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.