4 Island acts in top 100 of CBC Music's 2019 Searchlight contest

CBC Music's annual Searchlight contest is back and has narrowed down its top 100 contestants — including four musical acts from P.E.I.

The 2019 top 100 list includes Island talents Russell Louder, Shane Pendergast, Little Cities and Soul Filter.

The winner gets five free days of recording and a placement in a Juno master class, a trip to next year's Juno Awards to perform and a spot on stage at the CBC Music Festival in Toronto.

Out of the top 100 artists, 50 were chosen by CBC Music producers and 50 were voted by the public.

The 2019 Searchlight contest has partnered this year with the Juno Awards.

The winner of the contest will be announced March 7.

Have a listen to the P.E.I. contenders here:

