'Start the car!' Many Islanders ecstatic over Atlantic bubble: Your Comments

Many Prince Edward Islanders were overwhelmed when news broke Wednesday afternoon that Atlantic Canada would soon bubble — allowing people to travel freely among provinces starting July 3.

Islanders put Costco runs, visits to family and cottage vacations on the table Wednesday as trip planning to the mainland begins for thousands.

People had a lot to say about the news, and took to social media to voice their opinions. Here are some of your comments, from CBC's Facebook and Twitter accounts.

(Please note that usernames are not necessarily the names of commenters. Some comments have been altered to correct spelling and to conform to CBC style.)

'Try not to burst this bubble'

It seems as though Costco shopping trips were top of mind for many. It has been a question people have been asking in the Facebook chat during livestreams with Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison for quite some time.

That journey may soon be a reality, it seems.

Wonderful news, but also holding my breath. Hope for the best! — Cynthia Lynn

Sara MacLeod said "someone should alert Costco" that many Islanders will be on the way. "Hey Costco, you best stock up," said Dave Van Dyck.

Sean McAlduff and Cathy Cassie had similar comments. "Quick! To the Costco," McAlduff said. Cassie added: "Woohoo Costco here I come!"

Cynthia Lynn said she is "happy to have everyone" but urged caution to travellers. "Please please be careful," she said. "Wonderful news, but also holding my breath. Hope for the best!"

Bruce Lochhead reminded people to wash their hands, reiterating what health officials have said all along and asking Islanders and Maritimers not to spoil the moment.

I'm not crying, you're crying. So excited to see my family <a href="https://t.co/moTGar0aMx">https://t.co/moTGar0aMx</a> —@JenMacKinnon

"Wash your hands … try not to burst this bubble."

Others are excited to finally spend time with family, since borders have essentially closed to other provinces for nearly five months.

'Finally'

Angie MacLean said the bubble is "fantastic and long overdue news" and that she's happy to finally visit her daughter.

Lynda Dunsford shared the same sentiment.

"Start the car!" she said. "Can't wait to see my grandchildren in Darthmouth, N.S."

Our phone has been very busy since the announcement of the Atlantic Bubble earlier today. Please be patient with us as we respond to messages and calls. Thank you! —@TwinShores

Fred Fraser, Simone Gallant, Annisha Rousseaux-Bridle and others expressed how happy they were to finally go see relatives.

"I'm so happy, can't wait to see my family," Gallant said.

Lindsay Price Brun left a message reminding Islanders that now is a good time to support local business as much as possible.

"Islanders; from a Maritimer who has spent nearly every summer since childhood on your Island, buying only local while there — plan on me spending so much more money this summer."

More from CBC P.E.I.