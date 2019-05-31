Queen's Royal Garden Party 'thrill of a lifetime' for Island woman

An Island woman is back from what she describes as the trip of a lifetime.

It's not every day an Islander gets the chance to rub shoulders with the Queen, but back in February Donna Hume received an invitation to Queen Elizabeth's Royal Garden Party.

On Wednesday, Hume joined a long line of thousands of citizens and dignitaries at Buckingham Palace for cups of tea, sandwiches, slices of cake and a chance to meet the Queen.

"I'm still thinking about it. I watched videos and looked at the pictures on the plane the whole way home. It was just lovely," she said.

Donna Hume, left, and her husband Randy Hume, attended Queen Elizabeth's Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday. (Donna Hume)

"As we were put through into the palace we were told not to take pictures of course, it was her home," Hume said.

Then Hume said she was lead into the backyard, the Royal Garden, where the tea service was held.

"She had lovely finger sandwiches and of course the crusts were cut off."

Some of the food up for grabs at this year's Royal Garden Party. (Donna Hume)

Hume said she had to keep telling herself to stay in the moment, because she wouldn't get another chance to attend.

"I was very nervous, but I just wanted to enjoy it and take everything in."

Making powerful friends

Hume even made a new friend.

"I was chatting with this older gentleman and we were having a nice conversation and he said he was there three times."

She said she told the man, "You must be famous." But she said he replied that he wasn't.

However, when he handed her a card at the end of their discussion it revealed he was Keith Orwell, the Lord Mayor of York.

"I sent him a message with our picture and a nice picture that I took of the Queen in case his didn't turn out," Hume said.

Hume met the Lord Mayor of York, Keith Orwell. (Donna Hume)

Hume said she didn't get a chance to meet the Queen. She didn't expect to heading into the event, but she got close enough to snap a picture.

"She's pretty petite, she's pretty tiny."

Hume said she got to see other members of the Royal Family as well, Princess Eugenie of York, Princess Beatrice of York and Prince Harry.

Though Hume didn't get to meet the Queen, she got close enough to snap a picture. (Donna Hume)

Hume said it is going to take a long time to come down from the trip.

"I was over the moon, and I got really emotional at the end of it because it was quite something."

Hume said she didn't rush out of Buckingham Palace — she lingered and took in the experience.

"It was the thrill of a lifetime, really and truly."

