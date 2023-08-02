Islander Day: What's open and closed on P.E.I.

Monday, Feb. 19 is Islander Day, a provincial holiday in P.E.I. All provincial and municipal offices are closed, as are most stores.

Many federal government services will operate as normal, however, including mail delivery and post offices.

Some bars, restaurants and local businesses will remain open, but others will be closed. If you are planning an outing, your best bet is to call ahead.

All provincial and municipal government offices are closed.

All schools, including UPEI and Holland College, are closed.

Sobeys stores are closed.

Atlantic Superstores are closed.

Walmart stores are closed.

All P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are closed.

All P.E.I. Cannabis stores are closed.

Foodland in Charlottetown is closed.

All Co-Op stores across the province are closed.

Royalty Crossing Mall is closed.

The Confederation Court Mall is closed.

County Fair Mall in Summerside is closed.

Garbage normally collected by Island Waste Management on Monday has been moved to Saturday, Feb. 24.

T3 Transit will not be providing service.

P.E.I. public libraries are closed.

Cooper's Food Market in Belfast is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Brighton Clover Farm in Charlottetown is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Global Grocery in Charlottetown is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pharmacies

Murphy's Pharmacies in Summerside, East Royalty, Morell, Tyne Valley and Wellington are closed.

The following Murphy's Pharmacies are open on Islander Day:

Cornwall: Noon to 5 p.m.

Kensington: 1-5 p.m.

Stratford Kinlock: Noon to 5 p.m.

Stratford Road: Noon to 5 p.m.

Parkdale: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Queen Street: Noon to 5 p.m.

West Royalty: Noon to 5 p.m.

All Shoppers locations will be open with the following hours:

403 University Ave., 8 a.m. to midnight

675 University Ave., 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Confederation Court Mall, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Stratford, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Summerside, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

While the stores in Summerside's County Fair Mall are closed, Lawtons Drugs will be open from noon to 5 p.m.