What's open and closed on Islander Day
The third Monday of February marks Islander Day. Here are retailers and services that will be closed for the day.
It's a provincial holiday, so federal government offices will be open
The third Monday of February marks Islander Day. Here are retailers and services that will be closed for the day.
Since Islander Day is a provincial holiday, most federal government offices will be open, and Canada Post will be delivering mail.
Some bars and restaurants will remain open, but others will be closed. If you plan to go out for dinner, your best bet is to call ahead.
- All provincial and municipal government offices are closed.
- All schools are closed.
- Sobeys stores are closed.
- Atlantic Superstores are closed.
- Foodland stores are closed.
- Souris Co-op will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., all other Co-ops are closed.
- Some Murphy's Pharmacies are closed while others have modified hours, full list here.
- All P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are closed.
- All P.E.I. Cannabis stores are closed.
- Charlottetown Mall is closed.
- Confederation Court Mall is closed, but the Shoppers Drug Mart in the mall is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- County Fair Mall in Summerside is closed, but the Lawton's Drug Store in the mall is open from noon-5 p.m.
- Walmart is closed.
- Garbage normally collected by Island Waste Management on Monday has been moved to Saturday, Feb. 26.
- T3 Transit will not be providing service.
- P.E.I. public libraries are closed.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?