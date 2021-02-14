What's open and closed on Islander Day

Since Islander Day is a provincial holiday, many federal government services will operate as normal on Monday, and Canada Post will be delivering mail.

Some bars, restaurants and local businesses will remain open, but others will be closed. If you are planning an outing, your best bet is to call ahead.

All provincial and municipal government offices are closed.

All schools are closed.

Sobeys stores are closed.

Atlantic Superstores are closed.

Foodland stores are closed.

Souris Co-op will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., all other Co-ops are closed

Some Murphy's Pharmacies are closed while others have modified hours, full list here.

All P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are closed.

All P.E.I. Cannabis stores are closed.

Charlottetown Mall is closed.

Confederation Court Mall is closed, but the Shoppers Drug Mart in the mall is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

County Fair Mall in Summerside is closed, but the Lawton's Drug Store in the mall is open from noon-5 p.m.

Walmart is closed.

Garbage normally collected by Island Waste Management on Monday has been moved to Saturday, Feb. 20 and may be earlier than usual.

T3 Transit will not be providing service.

P.E.I. public libraries are closed.

