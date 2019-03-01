Islander Ben Chase to play Cavendish Beach Music Festival

The Cavendish Beach Music Festival announced Friday that Ben Chase, an Island-born artist, will take to the stage during the 2019 concert series.

Chase was born and raised on P.E.I. and went to the festival with friends all through junior high and high school.

He said he is overwhelmed by the opportunity.

"It's been a crazy year so far in 2019, you know three months in, but it's a crazy experience for me," Chase said in an interview with CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin.

Now, Chase lives in Calgary, but is excited to come home and perform at the festival in front of friends and family, he said.

"It's so exciting to be coming back to the Island after three years, and you know finally coming back to play the hometown festival," he said.

"The fact that I get to come home this summer, have some lobster and get on stage, I can't wait."

Chase has been honing his craft and had CBMF on his radar, he said.

"I have been working towards it. Honestly, it was on my bucket list for goals for 2019. So, pretty excited this is happening."

Chase became known after he dropped a single in January. His song, All Over It, climbed to the number one spot on iTunes.

"It's really helped me get my name out there as an artist for a debut single."

The 2019 Cavendish Beach Music Festival is taking place July 5-7. (John Robertson/CBC)

But Chase hasn't forgotten his P.E.I. roots.

In April, Chase is dropping another single he wrote with Island artist Trinity Bradshaw.

Carrie Underwood, Eric Church, Hunter Hayes, Cam and Russell Dickerson will also rock the main stage from July 5 to July 7.

Other artists performing include, Chad Brownlee, High Valley, The Washboard Union, Runaway Jane, Shawn Austin, Jade Eagleson, Livy Jeanne, Larry Berrio and Eric Chesser.

