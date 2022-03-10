Island woman still wonders if fentanyl played a role in her daughter's death

When the province issued a bulletin in February of 2021 saying a young woman had died after consuming cannabis laced with fentanyl, Rhonda Gormley had a feeling it was her daughter, Keisha Rose Gormley.

"Nobody contacted us. That's how we found out – it was the bulletin," she said. "I went with my sister to the officers that were in charge of the investigation. I went there myself to find out."

The province later put out a second release to say that further tests had shown there was no fentanyl found in the 22-year-old woman's body.

It said evidence collected by a scanner at the scene had suggested an accidental overdose related to the consumption of marijuana as well fentanyl and the synthetic drug W-18. However, toxicology and autopsy results showed those last two drugs were not present in Keisha's system.

Rhonda Gormley still worries her daughter's death was cause by fentanyl. (Tony Davis/CBC)

"The toxicology report came back and it said 'five times the legal limit of alcohol,' and that it was a false positive on the scanner," Gormley said. "So they closed the case. They stopped."

But a year later, her mother still has questions. She wants the case reviewed. And she wants an apology.

Questions around investigation

Gormley still feels fentanyl had something to do with her daughter's death. She believes the place where Keisha was found, and the people there at the time, were not properly investigated. She worries that other Islanders with addiction issues are at risk if fentanyl is being mixed into other substances.

RCMP say no criminal charges have been laid in relation to Keisha's death. Gormley says there might have been, if the investigation had proceeded differently.

"First they said it was weed. Then they retracted it and said it was a false positive on the scanner," she said, perhaps related to trace amounts of other drugs on the container holding the marijuana, or the rolling papers.

RCMP Sgt. Chris Gunn says local RCMP can test for fentanyl, but that samples are sent to the RCMP's main lab to determine how much of a drug is present. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

In an email to CBC News, P.E.I. RCMP said officers collect evidence at any scene of death where they believe fentanyl might have played a part.

"We have trained members that can do initial screening for drugs, but the RCMP lab completes followup testing to confirm," Sgt. Chris Gunn said in the email.

"Our local equipment just tests for presence of drugs like fentanyl, but does not give quantitative amount. The RCMP main lab can give such results."

Gormley said she filed a complaint with the RCMP and contacted lawyers to see if she can get a court order to have the death of her daughter reviewed, but hasn't heard back.

Keisha was 22 when she died. (Submitted by Rhonda Gormley.)

Gormley said she has also sent emails to the prime minister's office, as well as the P.E.I. Department of Justice and Public Safety and Chief Public Health Office, again receiving no responses.

On Thursday, the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission for the RCMP told CBC it "does not confirm receipt of a public complaint or any identifying details."

The email added: "Speaking generally about the process, individuals who file complaints with the CRCC are acknowledged in writing and informed whether or not the allegations fall within our mandate and will be forwarded to the RCMP for investigation."

Picture not always clear

According to the province's Coroner's Act, an inquest into a death can be triggered by either the chief coroner or the minister of justice.

The province is on record as saying nothing improper was done when the initial bulletin was released about Keisha Gormley's death in February 2021.

Offcials with the Chief Public Health Office say bulletins need to be sent out if it is believed fentanyl is in the community to warn the public. (CBC)

"When illicit drugs, such as fentanyl, methamphetamine and other opiate or deadly drugs, are confirmed to be present in Island communities, the Chief Public Health Office and law enforcement partners will notify Islanders of its presence out of an abundance of caution," the Department of Justice and Public Safety said in a statement in April of last year.

The final decision to issue a notification is made by CPHO when there are circumstances that suggest the public may be at risk, staff with the office said in an email to CBC News.

CPHO acknowledges that sometimes the picture isn't completely clear.

"Most often, there is concrete information demonstrating that a fentanyl-related death has occurred. In other situations, there is incomplete information available to make a timely decision but the concern of fentanyl in our community exists. The issuing of a notice is not based on a determination of cause of death, but on whether there is a risk present."

Asking for an apology

Despite that, Gormley wants an apology from the CPHO over the way the situation was handled. And she wants more investigation done before future warnings are issued about possible fentanyl-related deaths.

"The autopsy wasn't even in," she said of the bulletin issued in Keisha's case. "I want to know why my daughter isn't here, and how they would put a bulletin out if it wasn't fentanyl and if they didn't have the evidence.

"Why would they issue that bulletin? Every time I ask for answers, they give me different stories."

Gormley said her daughter did have a history of drug use, but said she believes Keisha was knowingly using only alcohol and cannabis at the time of her death.

She said she is speaking out now because she doesn't want other parents to go through the same kind of loss.

"She had a heart, she'd help anybody," Gormley said of her daughter.