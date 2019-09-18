Sticks, leaves, tree limbs still filling P.E.I. waste management sites after Dorian

The cleanup continues after post-tropical storm Dorian which has depots run by the Island Waste Management Corporation busy across P.E.I.

Waste Watch has extended the hours to be open Monday to Saturday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. since Dorian and depots have also been accepting spoiled food at no charge.

"I've been personally out at our sites and keeping in contact with our sites so we can see what's coming in as far as materials. I think Islanders have dug in as typical Islanders do and the cleanup is well underway," said Gerry Moore, CEO of Island Waste Management.

There have been a lot of yard trimmings, sticks, leaves and tree limbs, but not a lot of larger trees coming into the facilities following the storm, he said.

"I think there are Islanders that burn wood as a heat source and if you had a tree go down in your yard there is probably a neighbour or a cousin or friend or whatever may burn wood," he said.

Moore said obviously the wood would have to be seasoned, but he is encouraging people to use it for a heat source if it is in good condition.

The damage from Dorian was widespread and there has been some extra expenses dealing with food waste and debris because of the storm, Moore said, but the situation could be worse on the Island.

"Overall it's a small thing when you consider there was really no lives lost," Moore said.

Island Waste Management will reassess the situation at the end of this week and decide if any extra measures are still needed, he said.

