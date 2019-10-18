Island Waste Management Corporation looking for rate increase

P.E.I.'s Island Waste Management Corporation has applied to the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission to raise some of its rates.

"We don't take great pleasure in going asking for more money from islanders in any time. That's why we haven't been there over the last eight years," said IWMC CEO Gerry Moore.

"But time and inflationary pressures have caught up to us."

The application is for home collection prices to go up to $213 from $205 , and for cottages to $115 from $95.

Fees for disposing of asphalt shingles would go up to $50 a tonne from $40.

Moore said it is up to IRAC to decide if the rate increase is fair. If it is approved, it would go into effect in 2020.

