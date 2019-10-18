Island Waste Management Corporation looking for rate increase
P.E.I.'s Island Waste Management Corporation has applied to the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission to raise some of its rates.
Would be first in 8 years
P.E.I.'s Island Waste Management Corporation has applied to the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission to raise some of its rates.
"We don't take great pleasure in going asking for more money from islanders in any time. That's why we haven't been there over the last eight years," said IWMC CEO Gerry Moore.
"But time and inflationary pressures have caught up to us."
The application is for home collection prices to go up to $213 from $205 , and for cottages to $115 from $95.
Fees for disposing of asphalt shingles would go up to $50 a tonne from $40.
Moore said it is up to IRAC to decide if the rate increase is fair. If it is approved, it would go into effect in 2020.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Angela Walker
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.