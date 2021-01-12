Island Waste Management applies for rate increase

P.E.I.'s Island Waste Management Corporation is applying for its first fee increase since 2012.

The application is before the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

Island Waste Management has applied for a four per cent increase, about $8 a year, and 20 per cent increase for regular seasonal cottage owners, about $20 a year. The group says, in its submission to IRAC, it is looking to catch up with cost increases over the last eight years.

It is also proposing the maximum residential drop-off fee at Waste Watch centres go from $20 a load to $30. This change would be effective April 1.

Waste Watch says moving to a true user pay system would have increased fees even more, so it chose not to do that, concerned this would encourage illegal dumping.

If approved, these changes would show up on Islander's next property tax bill.

Anyone wishing to comment on the application can write IRAC. The deadline for comments is Jan. 29.

