More masks, gloves and wipes in P.E.I.'s garbage, IWMC says

Island Waste Management Corporation (IWMC) says it's seeing more volume of COVID-19-related waste lately.

An increase in items like gloves, masks and sanitary wipes has IWMC reminding Islanders that all of that material has a proper place, and it's not the compost, recycling or down the toilet.

"Basically everything goes in the waste stream. So that would include things like rubber gloves, masks, as well as sanitary wipes," said Gerry Moore, IWMC CEO.

"I know I'd be remiss if I didn't remind people that wipes should go in the waste as well. Some people have been flushing those into municipal sewer systems and or, you know, their own septic system. And those materials don't break down well and are not really wise to flush any sanitary wipes."

As more spaces on P.E.I. require customers to wear masks while indoors, along with the Chief Public Health Office's strong recommendation that masks be worn when physical distancing can't be maintained, more Islanders might be reaching for a disposable mask these days.

'Reusable is always better'

Gerry Moore, CEO of Island Waste Management, is asking Islanders to consider using a reusable mask, instead of disposable ones. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

Moore said while there is a time and place for disposable masks, he wants Islanders to consider using reusable ones if possible, to keep single-use masks from piling up in the waste stream.

"If everybody has a disposable mask and there's 150, or 160,000 people a day using them, there's 150, or 160,000 masks. So it does add up," he said.

"Anything reusable is always better as far as generating waste."

But, Moore said he understands that in some situations it might be necessary to use a disposable mask.

Other ways to help

Moore said Islanders can do other things to help out the company.

He said people can also take their carts out to the curb wearing gloves, and be sure to keep distance from employees that are doing the collection.

There hasn't been a jump in COVID-19-related waste or litter in Charlottetown, says Scott Adams, the city's manager of public works. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

"Also from time to time, if you can disinfect the handle of your cart with some sanitary wipes, we would encourage doing that just as a precautionary measure," he said.

And, if anyone in your household has been diagnosed with the virus, Moore said people should make sure their garbage and compost are properly sorted, bagged and put into the cart, not left loose inside — just as an added layer of protection.

The city of Charlottetown said it hasn't noticed an increase in COVID-19 waste or litter in the city itself.

"Citizens and visitors have been very respectful to ensure proper disposal of their waste, including masks and gloves," said Scott Adams, the city's manager of public works, in a statement.

"The street sweepers use protective gloves and grabbers when picking up waste, so they are not in close personal contact."

