How woodworking is helping an Island veteran cope with PTSD

The whir of a saw and the hum of a sander help ease Matthew Beamish's mind.

When he's in his workshop, at his home in Freetown, P.E.I., he's able to channel his creativity, rather than focus on his trauma.

Beamish, a veteran who served two tours in Afghanistan, was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and major depressive disorder in 2014.

"Whenever my symptoms start coming, I get in my own head and I start telling myself that I'm weak, and stuff like that. By coming to the workshop, it totally changes that whole mind frame," Beamish said.

He now channels his energy into creating tables, signs, benches, and more. And he plans to invite other veterans to join him, in the hopes that they could benefit from woodworking as well.

Dealing with mental illness

Beamish said the symptoms of his mental illness can be crippling. He experiences primarily depression and anxiety.

"Sometimes it gets so bad that I can't even get out of bed," he said.

He also struggles with alcohol addiction, which has had a big impact on his life, causing him to miss some events with his family.

Matthew Beamish has built tables, benches and more in his workshop. He plans to invite other veterans to join him and use the space. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

"When our three-year-old turned two, he had missed his birthday party because he was stuck in his garage drinking," said his wife, Tara Beamish.

But the creation of the workshop has changed that.

"Our daughter recently made a comment about you know, 'Why is Daddy out there so much?' And it's because Daddy's not feeling good, so he's doing something productive," Tara said.

Benefits of keeping busy

Beamish first worked on a few projects in his workshop about a year ago. But it was after he stopped drinking that he started spending more time on his new hobby. He's now been sober for five months.

"I quickly realized that I needed to keep myself busy in order to stay sober and keep my mind on the straight and narrow," he said.

Since his diagnosis, Matthew said he has seen a number of therapists, many of whom have extolled the value of finding a hobby.

Your life didn't stop at being released from the military, and your life definitely didn't stop with a diagnosis of PTSD. - Tara Beamish

Clinical psychologist Peter Pierre said he's not surprised to hear someone with PTSD could benefit from an activity like woodworking.

"Any activity that demands intense concentration would be beneficial. That could be painting, playing a musical instrument, or sports", Pierre said in an email.

He said the activities are not merely distractions, but a form of mindfulness, and being in the moment.

'Makes me feel good'

When Matthew first took up his hobby, Tara was so impressed with the pieces he was creating, that she knew she had to share them with others. Soon, she set up a Facebook page, called the Island Veteran's Workshop, dedicated to his woodworking.

"I'm really proud of him, I tell him that often. And I tell other people that often," she said.

"It's a great way for him, and for all of us to continue to encourage him, and prove to him that, you know, your life didn't stop at being released from the military, and your life definitely didn't stop with a diagnosis of PTSD."

Tara Beamish, right, says she is proud of her how far her husband has come, and of the pieces he makes in his workshop. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Beamish wants to encourage other veterans with PTSD to explore their creativity as well. Matthew is currently expanding his workshop, and plans to invite veterans to join him, whether to build something of their own, or simply to talk.

He also sets up a booth at a local farmers market on the weekends. He said the feedback he's received has been encouraging.

"I can show my creativity on something that I'm building, and I can display that. And then whenever somebody comments on it, it makes me feel good, and makes me feel better about myself," Matthew said.

