Island Trails maintaining paths to help keep people active in winter

The soggy, snow-covered ground didn't slow down members of the non-profit group Island Trails as they prepped for a hike along paths at Winter River this week.

"To my mind, it's a mental health break as soon as you walk," said organization president Mike Salter.

"More than the exercise and everything else, if you go for a walk in the woods, it's great for your mental health."

The volunteer group maintains a number of woodland trails on P.E.I., with links to trails maintained by other organizations across the Island.

Mike Salter, president of Island Trails, says it's always a good idea to be prepared for the weather when out on different trails. (John Robertson/CBC)

Its members clear trees along the trails and work to keep updated information online to help others looking to head into the great outdoors.

The organization also has "captains" who usually walk designated trails each week to look for trouble areas.

"You'll find trees that are leaning over the trail, trees that have fallen across the trail, sections of the trail that need boardwalk because they're just getting too muddy," Salter said.

Some members of Island Trails geared up for a hike near the start of the Winter River Trail. (John Robertson/CBC)

'A good workout'

It helps to have tips from the public, Salter said, so that whichever organization is managing that specific trail can stay on top of maintenance.

"People will start to … not go on the trails because they're just no fun. You don't want to take your children and have them scrambling over trails," Salter said.

"It's still a good workout to walk these trails, but if you don't maintain them, they will stop being used."

He said in the past, sometimes people would start making their own trails to avoid downed trees and end up going into areas that were off-limits or ecologically sensitive.

Salter said Island Trails welcomes any tips or information about conditions on paths it maintains, posted on the organization's website or on social media.

Proper footwear is recommended as some parts of the trail may be near steep inclines and may be icy. (John Robertson/CBC)

For winter walks, Salter had a few tips to make sure people enjoy their time along the trails, given that some spots can become tricky due to ever-changing ice and snow conditions.

Snowshoes are recommended after the first big snows, for example. This helps pack the trail for walkers once it has firmed up from the fresh powdery state of some new snow.

Boot attachments with spikes underneath — sometimes referred to as ice cleats or grippers — are recommenced for walkers to maintain a steady pace without slipping and sliding in the ice and slush.

Island Trails recommends that people reach out if there are downed trees or branches on the trail so that it can send a maintenance crew out to clear it. (John Robertson/CBC)

Wearing layers is a good idea, as conditions could change while you are out. A backpack is often a good addition, to carry extra clothing or items that are no longer needed if things warm up.

He said dogs are expected to be on leash while on the trails and under control when around other people.

People are asked to clean up after their pets and take the bags of poop out with them so that they are not left for the volunteers to deal with.

Pets are permitted as long as they are on a leash and the owners properly clean up after them. (John Robertson/CBC)

Walking groups are asked to step aside while passing other groups to help maintain physical distance.

"It's pretty obvious who's going to do which, but if the other people aren't giving, just pull over, give that six feet and let them walk by," Salter said.

"Doesn't cost you any time; you're in the woods."

