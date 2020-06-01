Island trails busy as COVID-19 restrictions ease
Officials say website traffic has doubled as people look for places to walk
Officials with Island Trails are happy to see more people getting out walking along areas they may be visiting for the first time.
Bryson Guptill, secretary of Island Trails, says traffic on its website has doubled over the past few months — a sign that people may be looking for places to go for a hike as restrictions from COVID-19 ease.
"I think people are a little stir crazy," he said.
"It's been really nice to see people out and about."
Island Trails celebrated on Monday by holding a nature walk at Joe Ghiz Park in Charlottetown.
"We wanted to celebrate because we were finding there are a lot of people who are out walking on trails and we wanted to take advantage of this beautiful weather to do the same."
Guptill said there were more people than usual snowshoeing on trails in April, and when the trails dried up the foot traffic continued.
There are trails that can be explored all over P.E.I., Guptill said. He said it's a great opportunity to get exercise and fresh air, and plenty of accommodations along the way that would normally be filling up this time of year.
More from CBC P.E.I.
With files from Jessica Doria-Brown
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.