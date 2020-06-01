Island trails busy as COVID-19 restrictions ease

Officials with Island Trails are happy to see more people getting out walking along areas they may be visiting for the first time.

Bryson Guptill, secretary of Island Trails, says traffic on its website has doubled over the past few months — a sign that people may be looking for places to go for a hike as restrictions from COVID-19 ease.

"I think people are a little stir crazy," he said.

"It's been really nice to see people out and about."

Island Trails celebrated on Monday by holding a nature walk at Joe Ghiz Park in Charlottetown.

Bryson Guptill, secretary of Island Trails, says there are many areas on P.E.I. to explore. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

"We wanted to celebrate because we were finding there are a lot of people who are out walking on trails and we wanted to take advantage of this beautiful weather to do the same."

Guptill said there were more people than usual snowshoeing on trails in April, and when the trails dried up the foot traffic continued.

There are trails that can be explored all over P.E.I., Guptill said. He said it's a great opportunity to get exercise and fresh air, and plenty of accommodations along the way that would normally be filling up this time of year.

