Tour operator turns focus to Islanders as bookings drop off

An Island tour operator has had all but one of his summer tours of P.E.I. cancelled so he is turning his marketing efforts toward Islanders.

Duncan Conrad of Conrad's Coastline Tour knows offering tours of P.E.I. to people from P.E.I. might not be an easy sell, but he said it's worth a try.

"It's amazing the number of Islanders that haven't seen or been to some of the places that we would visit or for that matter know all of the history and the stories behind this jewel that we live on here in Prince Edward Island."

Conrad and other tour operators are hoping Islanders will also take up the tours as a way to support local businesses at a difficult time.

He said it would cost about $400 for a four or five hour tour. He said it makes the most economic sense to get five or six friends together in the passenger van and split the cost.

"Now with the pandemic in place, we're really just focusing on that idea and to try and get Islanders interested in learning a little bit more about this wonderful Island."

