Tour operator turns focus to Islanders as bookings drop off
'It's amazing the number of Islanders that haven't seen or been to some of the places that we would visit'
An Island tour operator has had all but one of his summer tours of P.E.I. cancelled so he is turning his marketing efforts toward Islanders.
Duncan Conrad of Conrad's Coastline Tour knows offering tours of P.E.I. to people from P.E.I. might not be an easy sell, but he said it's worth a try.
"It's amazing the number of Islanders that haven't seen or been to some of the places that we would visit or for that matter know all of the history and the stories behind this jewel that we live on here in Prince Edward Island."
Conrad and other tour operators are hoping Islanders will also take up the tours as a way to support local businesses at a difficult time.
He said it would cost about $400 for a four or five hour tour. He said it makes the most economic sense to get five or six friends together in the passenger van and split the cost.
"Now with the pandemic in place, we're really just focusing on that idea and to try and get Islanders interested in learning a little bit more about this wonderful Island."
More from CBC P.E.I.
With files from Angela Walker
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.