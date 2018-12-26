Skip to Main Content
Island Storm Boxing Day game cancelled
The Island Storm basketball game set to tip off at 2 p.m. Boxing Day has been cancelled because of a travel issue with the Saint John Riptide.

Island Storm officials say people with tickets to the Boxing Day game can use them at the rescheduled game.

The team says it is hoping to know when the make-up game will be played soon.

The Storm's next game is in Moncton, N.B., on Dec. 28 against the Moncton Magic. 

