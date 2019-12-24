Island Storm ready to tip off season with Boxing Day home opener

With a team full of new faces, Island Storm coach Tim Kendrick says the team is excited to get the NBL season underway on Boxing Day.

"We're really looking forward to December 26. We play the defending champs, the Moncton Magic and we know they're a great team, well coached, great organization so we're really looking forward to tipping off and seeing where we stand," Kendrick said.

The Island Storm's roster looks radically different from the one from the previous season.

"We're very excited about the group we have coming in. We're gonna be young but we think we're gonna be athletic, we think we're going to be tough," he said.

Fresh roster

While the team is made up of many fresh faces, fans on the sideline will notice a few familiar faces as well, returning to the court for the first time this season.

Robbie Robinson, Alex Campbell, and Jonathan Lloyd will all be returning and will be "heavily relied upon" in the season ahead, Kendrick said.

"They're great players as well as being great teammates. So we're, you know, we're anxious to get it going," he said.

Seeking volunteers

In addition to the excitement for the upcoming game, Kendrick notes the team is still looking for some eager volunteers to help out with game day operations.

"[It's a] great opportunity for, you know, for a young person that wants to be a little bit more involved with a professional basketball franchise. And it's a lot of fun. Most of the people that have done it in the past have really enjoyed it," Kendrick said.

People interested in volunteering with the team must be between the ages of 12 and 17.

The team will play the season opener at 2 p.m. on Dec. 26, at home, at the Eastlink Centre in Charlottetown.

