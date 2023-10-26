6 Island seniors celebrated for impact on P.E.I. communities

Myron Yates isn't used to being in the spotlight. He's spent much of his life helping others reach their potential. Whether that's working with children or helping create programs to teach seniors about technology.

But at the Senior Islander of the Year awards on Thursday afternoon, all eyes were on him.

"It was quite a surprise for me to be nominated and it was an even bigger surprise to receive one of the awards," he said. "I didn't know I was a senior until it was pointed out to me."

The award recognises the impact seniors have had on Prince Edward Island — through volunteering, fundraising, sports, business or any other contribution to the community.

Yates is the current executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters P.E.I. and one of this year's six recipients.

'A lot of love in the room'

About 50 people packed into the Rodd Charlottetown for the celebration. As each recipient was announced, a little snippet from the nomination was read as well.

"I would like to nominate Myron because I see his daily commitment to the community.... I witness his outstanding leadership and willingness to help others," it said over the speakers.

'I just think it's so important for people to be recognized,' says Minister Barb Ramsay. She poses for a photo with award winner Betty Begg-Brooks. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC News)

Barb Ramsay, the minister of social development and seniors, said "It was a wonderful experience."

"There was a lot of love in the room this afternoon," she said.

'I couldn't believe it'

As people clapped, recipients made their way to the front of the room and accepted their award. One of them was Mekwe'k Wowkwis Epit Red Fox Elder Georgina Knockwood Crane.

"I couldn't believe it," she said. "I am totally honoured that I got this award."

'The biggest dream is to work with the youth and the elders,' says recipient Mekwe'k Wowkwis Epit Red Fox Elder Georgina Knockwood Crane. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC News)

Knockwood Crane is the elder representative at the Native Council of P.E.I. and currently volunteers as a Mi'kmaq language instructor — it's one of the things she said she is most proud of.

"It's such an honour to hear them," she said. "My goal is to teach my culture to all that want to learn. That's the goal that I like."

The other recipients include Mari Basiletti, Bernadette Gallant, Anne Marie Richard and Betty Begg-Brooks.

"We were able to honour six volunteers today, but you know, we could have honoured 50 or more," said Ramsay, adding that the number of nominations grows every year.

"They don't want recognition, they just want to do the good work. And so it's a real honour to be able to share these moments with them and to show them how proud we are of them."