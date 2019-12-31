Island police will be 'out in full force' on New Year's Eve

Island police are urging people taking part in New Year's Eve festivities to plan ahead and celebrate responsibly.

Charlottetown police are preparing for a busy night, said Deputy Chief Brad MacConnell.

"As people venture out to celebrate the coming of a new decade we want to make sure everyone is safe and keep them responsible," MacConnell said.

"If you're in Charlottetown area tonight, you're going to see police."

Unfortunately, it's rare not to encounter impaired drivers on New Year's Eve, MacConnell said.

'If you're in Charlottetown area tonight, you're going to see police,' says Deputy Chief Brad MacConnell. (Jessica Doria-Brown)

"We've seen a trend lately that impaired driving is starting to rise again," he said.

"The trends we're seeing are a little concerning."

'Out and about all night'

Islanders can also expect an increased RCMP presence on the roads Tuesday night.

"We'll be out and about all night," said Sgt. Craig Eveleigh with Queens District RCMP.

Eveleigh said officers will be performing road checks well into the early hours.

'Make sure that you have a sober driver, make sure that you have a sober friend, travel with somebody, be safe,' says Sgt. Craig Eveleigh with Queens District RCMP. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

"Our advice to motorists and party goers is that if you're going to party make sure that you have a sober driver, make sure that you have a sober friend, travel with somebody, be safe," Eveleigh said.

"And if all else fails just stay put for the evening."

In a release, Summerside police also warned Islanders that officers will be "out in full force," keeping an eye out for impaired drivers on the roads.

Summerside police are asking Islanders to stay at home if they are unable to arrange for either a safe means of transportation or a place to stay for the night.

"There is no excuse to get behind the wheel if you are impaired," the release said.

'We'll have staff out there patrolling the areas and they will be calling out the plows as needed,' says Stephen Szwarc with the Department of Transportation. (Laura Meader/CBC)

P.E.I.'s transportation officials are also urging motorists to exert caution while on the roads.

With snow and freezing rain in the forecast, transportation crews will be at the ready, said Stephen Szwarc with the Department of Transportation.

He said the main roads are serviced around the clock while secondary roads are dealt with depending on snow conditions.

"We'll have staff out there patrolling the areas and they will be calling out the plows as needed," Szwarc said.

