Island Nature Trust acquires more land on P.E.I.

Another 28 hectares on Prince Edward Island has become protected land thanks to a donation to Island Nature Trust.

The land, located in South Pinette, P.E.I., has particular importance because of the rich hemlock forest in the area, said Megan Harris, executive director of the trust.

"We would not have been able to follow through with this purchase without the support of a key member of our membership ... that provided those stewardship funds for this property," Harris said.

The money was donated to the trust's stewardship fund in the memory of Wendell M. Profitt by his daughter, Judy.

The stewardship fund is needed so the non-profit can manage the land it acquires, Harris said.

"Because we are committing and pledging to protect that land and in perpetuity it's an insurance policy to ensure that we have those dollars available ... forever, to look after that land," she said.

"Without that stewardship donation this property would have been unreachable for us," Harris said.

Island Nature Trust has worked to preserve more than 1,500 hectares of land in 47 natural areas across P.E.I.

