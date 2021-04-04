Portion of booze sales goes to Island Nature Trust till May 18

A campaign that offers a portion of alcohol sales to support natural landscapes on P.E.I. is back after a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

The Let's Protect Our Island campaign, a collaboration between Island Nature Trust and the PEI Liquor Control Commission, runs until May 18.

Participating suppliers of beer, wine and spirits are donating up to $1 from their sales of featured products at PEILCC retail outlets to Island Nature Trust.

Island Nature Trust is a membership-based, non-government, Canadian charity dedicated to land conservation in Prince Edward Island since 1979.

Since 2016, funds from the campaign have helped protect more than 640 hectares of forest, wetlands and coast in P.E.I, the province said in a news release.

Two donations of properties in 2020 in Indian River and New Glasgow brings the total Island Nature Trust natural areas with existing trail systems to seven.

Megan Harris, the organization's director of conservation, said this year's campaign will help them continue to maintain the trails in addition to hosting education and engagement opportunities.

"We are full of plans to make this summer a great time for Islanders to reconnect with the Island's beautiful natural landscapes," she said in the release.

