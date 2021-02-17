Land along coast of eastern P.E.I. donated to Island Nature Trust
Area will be saved from development, says executive director
Island Nature Trust officials are excited about a new donation they say saves an important piece of coastline from development in Fortune Bridge, P.E.I.
The peninsula, named Penny's Point Natural Area, is located at the mouth of Rollo Bay.
The 15 hectares of coastal headland was transferred to the Island Nature Trust in December, thanks to land donors Tom Welch, Anne Lambert and Nancy Willis.
The donors were resolved to see the coastline remain in a natural state forever.
Megan Harris, executive director of the Island Nature Trust, said the area is proving popular lately for development, with many smaller cottages making way for large, year-round homes.
"The area of Penny's Point is within the Rural Bay Wildlife Management Area, and it has been identified for quite some time as an important wildlife area. So having that point as a bit of an undeveloped buffer along that interface between land and sea is really incredibly important."
Harris said donations of coastal land don't happen very often, because the properties are so valuable.
Angela Walker
