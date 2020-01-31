'Time is ticking' on Island Nature Trust's plan to purchase shoreline property

P.E.I.'s Island Nature Trust is only about halfway toward its fundraising goal to purchase and protect a piece of sensitive shoreline property near Stratford, P.E.I.

Crown Point is an unusual acquisition for the trust in a number of ways. When acquiring land for preservation it usually relies on donations, lacking the funds to buy. Property on the shore is almost always out of reach.

"It's a beautiful salt marsh/freshwater marsh area, has escaped development up to this point and is incredibly important for migratory shorebirds and waterfowl," said trust executive director Megan Harris.

"Coastal environments typically are outside of our price range, but they offer incredibly important wildlife habitat."

A rest stop for thousands

Island Nature Trust has some money to spend in this case because it applied for federal funding through the North American Waterfowl Management Plan with other trusts in the region. Island Nature Trust has $100,000, but must provide matching funds.

That's where it is still a little bit short, about $50,000.

"I wake up a lot at three in the morning," said Harris. "But we're confident that we can make it."

Crown Point is a resting point for thousands of migratory birds. (Stratford Area Watershed Improvement Group)

Crown Point provides a rest stop for thousands of migrating birds in the spring and fall. Because it is close to Stratford's fastest growing community, it is at risk of development, but that also makes it a special opportunity for Island Nature Trust.

Having protected land so close to the Island's largest urban area would open up public education opportunities.

"The time is ticking," said Harris.

"We have a closing of February 20th. We're really looking to try to round up those last dollars to make this work."

The trust is looking to purchase land from two or three separate owners, totalling about 50 hectares.

