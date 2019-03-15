Muslim Society of P.E.I. offers comfort after New Zealand tragedy

The Muslim Society of P.E.I. says now is a time to come together in support of the families of those killed in New Zealand on Friday.

At least 49 people were killed and dozens more injured in the shootings that took place at two mosques in Christchurch — in what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is calling "one of New Zealand's darkest days."

A man in his 20s has been charged with murder, and two other people were being questioned. Police said none of the people in police custody had been on any watch list.

Here on P.E.I., many who attended Friday afternoon prayer, said they walked into the mosque today with heavy hearts. Most sat quietly, with bowed heads as the imam gave his sermon.

Imam Mujtaba Moulvi says that it was not a day to focus on fear or anger — but to come together and learn about the victims. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

Mujtaba Moulvi, the imam who led the prayer, said many in the community are shaken by the news of the attacks.

"Right now we're very numb, it's just sinking in," Moulvi said. "We're also concerned and I think there's also a lot of fear amongst Muslims in general because of what's happening in many parts of the world."

Moulvi said New Zealand was the last place he expected something like this to happen. That is making many people uneasy, he said, but today is not a day to focus on fear or anger — but to come together and learn about the victims.

"You know we keep the sorrow in our hearts, but we keep the smile on our faces," he said. "We respond to this hate with love, we respond to this kind of agitation by calming people, we respond to angst with considered action."

Mosque receiving support from Islanders

Throughout the day, people came to drop off flowers and cards of condolences to show their support for the Island's Muslim community.

Imam Mujtaba Moulvi says many in the community are shaken by the news of the attacks. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

The Muslim Society of P.E.I. encourages people to be alert and report any suspicious activity.

Alhadi Abusneena, president of the society, is encouraging people not to be afraid to come to the mosque. He said its doors will be open to anyone in need of support or comfort at this time.

Support for victims' families

He is also asking people not to watch or share videos of the attack circulating on social media and rather focus on supporting the victims' families.

"Don't watch this video, please. It's not good to support those killers or gunmen to watch this video," he said. "We think about how we support those families, we will see how we will touch them and help them to rebuild their lives after what's happened."

Alhadi Abusneena is the president of the Muslim Society of P.E.I. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

The Muslim Student Association at UPEI is also encouraging any students who are struggling with the news of the attacks to reach out for support, either through the school's counselling services or at the mosque.

Mohammad Barry, executive of the student association, said he received several messages from students who are concerned about going to the mosque following the attack.

"They are scared to go into the mosque, they don't know which mosque is safe," Barry said.

"I encourage everyone to go to the mosque, do not be scared, it is safe in P.E.I."

He said the association will help connect any students who need to speak to someone with services that can help them.

The Muslim Society of P.E.I. said the doors at Masjid Dar As-Salam mosque in Charlottetown will be open to anyone in need of support or comfort. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

The Muslim Society says it will now be focusing on finding ways to support the families and loved ones of the victims.

"We should be focusing on the families, on the survivors, on the victims, on those who need medical treatment and those who have been traumatized and how to turn that trauma into healing," Moulvi said.

