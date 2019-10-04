CBC P.E.I.'s Leaf Relief to provide free trees to Islanders post-Dorian

Last month post-tropical Storm Dorian roared over P.E.I., and trees were one of the major victims.

If you lost a tree on your property that you are keen to replace, CBC P.E.I.'s Leaf Relief has an offer for you.

On Thursday, in partnership with the forestry division of the P.E.I. Department of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Industry, CBC P.E.I. will be giving out 800 trees, starting with a live broadcast of Island Morning on CBC Radio 96.1 FM.

"We lost a couple of trees in the most recent storm, you don't realize what trees bring to your home until they are gone. Even the birds, usually in the backyard, are wondering where they went," said Island Morning host Mitch Cormier.

"CBC P.E.I. is pleased to be partnering with the province and local retailers to help homeowners replace some of their damaged trees. These hardwoods will provide decades of beauty at homes across P.E.I."

Ken Mayhew, information officer from the forest, fish and wildlife division, says the wholesale price is about $7 per tree. (Nancy Russell/CBC)

The trees, 50 to 100 centimetres tall, will be available in one-gallon pots. Just drop by the Charlottetown Farmers Market during Island Morning Thursday, 6 to 8:30 a.m. to get your tree. There will be four species available.

White spruce.

Eastern larch.

Red maple.

Yellow birch.

Even if you don't want a tree, there will be coffee, muffins and CBC prizes.

The trees are all Acadian forest species. (Nancy Russell/CBC)

Free trees across the Island

Dorian hit trees across P.E.I., so the tree giveaway will reach across the Island. Cormier and CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland will head to Summerside after the show Thursday.

Starting at 11 a.m. they'll be giving out trees at Credit Union Place.

Island Morning will be giving away red maples, white spruce, yellow birch, and eastern larch. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

There will also be trees available Thursday morning at Kaylee Hall in Pooles Corner, near Montague, and at the parking lot of the W. Ralph MacLellan Sports Centre in Richmond.

Forestry staff will be handing out trees between 7 and 10 a.m. There will also be 30 free yellow and white birch at Island Pride Farms in Wood Islands, P.E.I., between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Share your tree story

A few lucky Islanders won't have to wait for those trees to grow. We'll be giving away four full-grown red maples, each about three metres tall.

Share your tree story to win one of these red maples. (Submitted by Kool Breeze Farms)

For a chance to win one of those red maples, tell us about your favourite tree. You can call your story into Talkback, 1-800-680-1898, or send an email to Island Morning.

You can also enter by commenting on a video about the contest that will be posted to CBC P.E.I.'s Facebook page at noon Monday.

Two of the red maples will be given out at the tree giveaways on Thursday in Charlottetown and Summerside, with one winner each from eastern and western P.E.I. And we'll draw for the other two from your entries.

More P.E.I. news