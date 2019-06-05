Island man dies in single vehicle accident

An Island man is dead after a single vehicle accident on a road north of Charlottetown Tuesday, say Queens District RCMP.

Sgt. Leanne Butler said police responded to a report about the accident around 5:30 p.m. She said there was only one person in the vehicle at the time of the collision.

"RCMP are still on the scene, unfortunately it was a single vehicle collision, which resulted in one fatality," Butler said.

Collision analysts were on the scene as of 9:30 p.m. and Butler said the RCMP had spoken to a number of witnesses.

"There are still members at the scene at this time, doing their investigation to try to find out exactly what happened," Butler said.

Butler expected the road to remain closed for a few more hours.

