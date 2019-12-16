'Live the life you're living': P.E.I. man celebrates his 107th birthday

Donald MacDonald, who celebrated his 107th birthday on Sunday in Belfast, P.E.I., surrounded by family and friends, says he has no secrets about living a long life.

"Live the life you're living," he said.

MacDonald grew up on a farm in Kinross, just a few kilometres from the care home in Belfast where he now lives, with five sisters and one brother. He and his brother David took over the farm after their father died. They farmed together until they were in their 80s, and also cared for their mother until she died when she was 96.

"Your mother is your best friend. My mother [was] my best friend," he said.

'He's remarkable'

The farm is still in the family's name, but the operation is run remotely by his niece, Lori Sorette, who flew in from Montreal to be with MacDonald on his birthday.

"I don't believe he's 107. He's so funny. He jokes all the time," said Sorette.

Donald MacDonald blew out his candles with niece Lori Sorette on his 107th birthday. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

"He sits up faster than I can get out of bed in the morning. He's remarkable."

She considers her uncle a father figure. He taught his nieces and nephews about life on the farm, and also how to be good people.

"Always be kind and caring. Always do the right thing," she said.

MacDonald and his brother never married. Sorette attributes that to their full-time care for her grandmother, but MacDonald said it was due to other reasons.

"I'll tell you, the girls walked fast and we walked slow," he said.

"We couldn't keep up."

Keeping people laughing

MacDonald moved to the Dr. John Gillis Memorial Lodge in Belfast when he was 104.

Sandra Ogden, a supervisor at the lodge, remembers admitting MacDonald when he first moved in.

"I was very amazed by him. His memory was excellent," said Ogden.

Jim Culbert has known MacDonald for 20 years and made him a book called The Historical Canadian Facts since Donald MacDonald was Born. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

"He never took any pain medications in his life. He never took any other medications."

Ogden said MacDonald is the oldest patient currently at the lodge. She said he loves listening to music and joking around with everyone.

"When everything is quiet at the table, he usually starts cracking a joke so that get's everybody going," she said.

Plans to live until he's 113

Jim Culbert was at the birthday party and has known MacDonald for about 20 years.

He made him a book called The Historical Canadian Facts since Donald MacDonald was Born.

Culbert's book details historical events MacDonald has been around for. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

"I came to see him a couple weeks ago and I said 'Donald, how are you doing?' And he said "Jim, I'm starting to forget things,'" said Culbert.

"And I said, 'Well, aren't you lucky, because I'm forgetting things at 69.'"

Sorette attributes her uncle's longevity to his life working outdoors.

"He always said they ate well," she said.

"And I guess had a little shot of gin once in a while."

Sorette said MacDonald told them he wants to live until he's 113.

"We asked him, 'Why 113?' and he said, 'Aw, it's a nice number. I like that number.'"

When MacDonald blew out the candles for his 107th birthday he made a wish that his niece Lori would be there to cut his cake next year.

