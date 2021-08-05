Young entrepreneurs move from online to pop-up shop
‘I like being able to have fun and actually see the customers this year’
They may only be 10 and 11 years old, but Jack Pickering and Lucas Desjardins hit on a business idea last year that required a special understanding of what people wanted in the pandemic.
As part of the Young Millionaires program, Pickering and Desjardins set their sights on people who wanted to come to P.E.I. but couldn't.
"We thought about coronavirus and the pandemic and we thought, 'Why not make souvenirs and send them to people who can't come due to COVID?'" said Pickering.
The pair set up a mail order business and sold their souvenir baskets all across North America, Europe and as far away as Australia. But this year, with borders open, they've made an adjustment. With the assistance of the Town of Borden-Carleton they've opened their first physical storefront in Marine Rail Park.
Having an actual conversation
Pickering said it has been a change for the better.
"I like being able to have fun and actually see the customers this year," he said.
"Last year it was all online, [we] couldn't see them. Now we actually get to walk into our store and have an actual conversation with them, and being able to hang out with my best friend makes it amazing."
Desjardins agrees it has been a change for the better, and he had some advice for anyone selling in the retail environment.
"It's not the point of buying stuff, it's the point of having fun," he said.
"So even if they go out of your store with nothing, just don't let that, like, get on your mind. Just take it out of your brain and just let it go."
The hours for Island Mail are posted regularly on the store's Facebook page.
