P.E.I. kids selling Bracelets of Hope for Beirut surpass initial goal
Rosa and Lila Coles, Jackson Rashed and their friends were horrified by what happened in Lebanon.
After attending the vigil held in Charlottetown last week, these kids decided they wanted to do something
The Aug. 4 explosion at the Port of Beirut killed more than 175 people, injured at least 6,000 and left tens of thousands homeless.
After attending the vigil held in Charlottetown last week, they decided they wanted to do something. They put their heads together and ended up launching Bracelets of Hope, a project where they sold handmade bracelets at the corner of Dennis Crescent and Parkview Drive in Charlottetown.
Their original goal was to raise a few hundred dollars, but as of Monday morning, they had raised just over $1,200.
With files from Danny Arsenault and Island Morning
Comments
