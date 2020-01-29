Islander says call to P.E.I.'s support and crisis helpline went to answering machine

A researcher at the University of P.E.I. is asking the government to make sure all calls to the Island Helpline get answered, after a recent incident where an Islander who called the emotional support and crisis intervention line says she was greeted by an answering machine.

"Reaching out for help is a huge decision, a huge move. It takes a lot of bravery," said Amanda Brazil, a researcher at the Centre for Health and Community Research.

"If people come to a point where they're ready to reach out, they're ready to look for help, in a lot of cases it would be pretty tragic if that help wasn't available to them. Sometimes people will say, 'This is the one time I'm going to try this.'"

CBC heard from an Islander this week who called the crisis intervention phone line, but no one picked up. The CBC is not identifying her so she can keep her personal mental health issues confidential.

"I was greeted with an answering machine stating that there was no one available to take my call," she said. "Reaching out for help when you are suicidal is difficult and to get a message saying that no one is available may just reinforce the idea that one is a burden or that nobody cares."

Another Islander had a similar experience last August. In that case, she said she called the Island Helpline twice and nobody picked up — the phone just rang and rang.

Brazil said it's important that someone answer those phone calls when they come in to the crisis line.

"When we call our bank and we get a machine we're sort of like, 'ugh'," she said.

"Imagine if you were in crisis and you called and you got a machine. The human contact and beating down that isolation that people feel are extremely important when people are in crisis."

In 2018, the Canadian Mental Health Association released a suicide prevention strategy in conjunction with P.E.I.'s department of Health. Brazil said the new government has lots of opportunity to implement the suggestions of the report.

Amanda Brazil says that 'human contact and beating down that isolation that people feel are extremely important when people are in crisis.' (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

"I'm very interested to see what this new government is going to do in terms of addressing some of the 65 recommendations that were put forward in this strategy," she said.

Some of those recommendations in the report included installing barriers on the Hillsborough Bridge, increasing the promotion of the Island Helpline and establishing a mobile crisis response unit.

Brazil encouraged anyone who couldn't get through to the Island Helpline to call friends or family or the national suicide prevention helpline at 1-833-456-4566.

Health PEI has not yet responded to CBC's current inquiry about the helpline. In a statement last summer, it said the line gets about 10 calls a day. It also said that although the helpline is available 24 hours a day, it's only staffed by one employee at a time.

At the time, Health PEI asked callers to be patient and to stay on the line when calling.

