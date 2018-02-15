Maker of Darth Vader's original mask a special guest at Charlottetown expo

When Brian Muir was sculpting the original helmet and armour for Darth Vader in Star Wars, he never thought he'd be signing replicas at entertainment expos around the world more than 40 years later.

He wasn't convinced Star Wars would even be a hit until he saw the preview.

"The crew that were working on the film were very pessimistic," he said in an interview on CBC Radio's Mainstreet P.E.I.

"It was back in 1976 and nothing like it had ever been made before and we thought it was just going to be another second-rate movie ... But we were all proved wrong."

10 James Bond films

Now Muir is a celebrity in his own right, and has worked as a sculptor on 10 James Bond films, four Harry Potter films, the Indiana Jones series and other well-known productions.

He will be a special guest at the Island Entertainment Expo at the Charlottetown Convention Centre this weekend.

Muir, with Island Entertainment Expo organizer Alex Maine, left, says he wasn't sure Star Wars would be a hit until he saw the preview. (Matt Rainnie/CBC)

The Comic-Con style event will feature comic book exhibitors, with a focus on movies, television and gaming. Other guests include Liam Mulvey, a voice actor Final Fantasy, and John Stocker,the voice director for Sailor Moon.

Organizer Alex Maine expects up to 2,000 people to attend the event, some dressed as their favourite characters, including Darth Vader.

'Rest is history'

Muir remembers how the iconic character's physical appearance came to be 43 years ago.

"What they actually did, they molded [actor] Dave Prowse and created a plaster version of him and then I sculpted Vader on top of that in clay. The plasterers would then mold that and cast it in fibreglass. It was painted by the paint department and the rest is history."

The expo will be held Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are available online and at the door.

