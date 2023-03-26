Thousands show up for Charlottetown convention to celebrate nerd culture

Thousands of fans of all things nerd culture, a lot of them wearing their best costumes, flocked to downtown Charlottetown this weekend for the Island Entertainment Expo.

It's the third time the event, a Comic Con-like gathering for fans of comics, video games and other forms of popular entertainment, has been held in P.E.I. Organizers say it was their biggest yet.

Organizer Alex Maine said 2,500 people attended on Saturday. He said only 2,000 came all weekend the first year.

"There's not really a lot for kids to do it this time of year," he said. "So, to see it grow like this, it's phenomenal really.

"And it really gives you a kind of a projection of what it might be like in, say, two or three years from now, that we could be just as big as the other conventions around."

Stefan Kwirant in his costume, a crossover between Ironman and Tron. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Maine said there's a gap in the market for these kind of events in P.E.I., particularly as the Island's population continues to grow.

'In-person connection'

It's also an opportunity for local companies who cater to niche fandoms to promote their business.

Vendors were able to set up booths at the convention for free. Over 130 Maritime artists and creators were in attendance to sell their merchandise.

'We do have a big nerd culture in the Maritimes,' Uzuki Cheverie said. (Tony Davis/CBC)

"Events like this are actually really great," said N.B.-based artist Uzuki Cheverie, who created Time Gate, a dark fantasy web comic series. "The biggest thing I've noticed is the in-person connection that I'm able to make."

Conventions are also a good place to network and meet other artists and connect with the local community, Cheverie said.

"We do have a big nerd culture in the Maritimes," she said. "I knew that it was going to get busy.... I'm hoping future conventions go as well as this one did."

Payton Smith, 17, cosplays a Sailor Cosmos from the Japanese animated show Sailor Moon. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Many people on the convention floor showcased their fandom by dressing up in elaborate cosplay.

Some had the opportunity to interact with people who helped create the works they admire.

Actor Adam Croasdell has worked in shows like Reign, Once Upon a Time and Supernatural.

"It's always great to sort of meet [fans] in person and share some stories," he said.

'It's always great to sort of meet [fans] in person and share some stories,' said Adam Croasdell. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Montague's Maysea White and Bethany Pinkerton, 16 and 19, went to the convention together.

"I was like, 'Oh my God, there's people who are into the same stuff I am," White said. "I was just happy to see people who were into the same stuff as me."

"I hope to come every single year as long as it happens," Pinkerton said. "I hope this thing becomes [something] everyone wants to come to."