Island EMS reminding people to clear walkways, driveways in case of emergency

P.E.I. paramedics are reminding Islanders to keep walkways and driveways clear of snow and ice through the winter months.

Jeremy Measham with Island EMS says it's common for paramedics or firefighters to shovel snow when responding to calls.

If you know of someone who is unable to shovel their driveway or shovel their walkway, then we can all make an effort to take care of each other. — Jeremy Measham, Island EMS

"It actually occurs quite frequently, especially when we respond to civic addresses during snowstorms," Measham said.

"It poses more of a safety risk to the person who lives at the civic address. Paramedics are always going to take as much time and care as possible to safely remove somebody from a house."

Lend a helping hand

Measham said it is important for people to help neighbours who might be unable to clear their own walkways.

Jeremy Measham, with Island EMS, says to help neighbours if they are unable to clear their own walkways or driveways. (John Robertson/CBC)

"In some cases residents aren't able to clear their walkways during a storm, and they may have difficulty clearing their walkway in any case," he said.

"We all live in communities, so if you know of someone who is unable to shovel their driveway or shovel their walkway, then we can all make an effort to take care of eachother."

Measham also said it is important that the civic address on a home is clearly displayed.

