Island chef appointed to the Order of Canada
P.E.I.'s Michael Smith 1 of 83 appointments
P.E.I. chef Michael Smith is one of 83 new appointments to the Order of Canada that Governor General of Canada Julie Payette announced Thursday.
The Order of Canada is one of the country's highest honours, awarded to people whose service shapes Canadian society a news release from the Governor General's office said.
Smith, of Fortune, P.E.I., was appointed as a Member of the Order of Canada "for his contributions as a chef, entrepreneur and champion of local foods, as well as for his efforts to develop regional tourism," the release said.
Walter Learning of Fredericton was also appointed for his leadership in shaping and expanding the scope of theatre in New Brunswick and across Canada, especially as an artistic director, the release said. Learning is a former resident of P.E.I. and was an artistic director of the Confederation Centre of the Arts in the late 1980s.
Payetee also appointed actor Donald Sutherland a Companion of the Order of Canada, while brewer and businessman John Sleeman becomes a Member.
More than 7,000 people have been named to the order since it was created in 1967.
