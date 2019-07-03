Island Acres Produce gets final $121K from McCain fund

Island Acres Produce in Borden-Carleton is the final business to be awarded financing through the McCain Fund, according to the P.E.I. government.

It will receive more than $121,000 to go toward building a new headquarters.

Brent Craig, owner of Island Acres, said the extra space will allow them to house their sister company, Prince Freight Lines Inc.

The $2 million economic development fund was set up by McCain after the closure of their plant in Albany in 2014. About 120 jobs were lost in the area.

Since 2017, the McCain Foods Adjustment Fund has helped to create 140 new jobs for Islanders in the Borden-Carleton region, according to the province.

The first round of grants was announced in 2017. A second call for proposals was issued in 2018 to grant the remaining funds.

Island Acres is also getting $25,000 from the Borden-Carleton Development Fund.

