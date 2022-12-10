Islamic group distributing winter kits to P.E.I. families in need

About 80 winter care kits will be distributed across P.E.I., thanks to Islamic Relief Canada volunteers.

The kits will be handled by the Muslim Society of P.E.I. They consist of 17 items, including gloves, socks, blankets, hygiene products, energy bars and gift cards to local grocery stores.

Islamic Relief Canada is a registered charity that works in more than 30 countries.

It distributes winter survival kits to people in need each year. This year, it's hoping to deliver over 4,300 kits in 19 cities across Canada.

Saturday marked the first visit to P.E.I. About 20 volunteers, some as young as six, show up to pack bags.

Among the items in the winter kits were warm clothing, hygiene products and energy bars. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Mohammed Lahloub, vice-president of the Muslim Society of P.E.I., said acts of charity are a form of worship for his community.

Aisha Gattous, the regional co-ordinator for Islamic Relief Canada, came from Halifax to set up the event. She plans to return again in the future..

"We came to spread a little bit of winter warmth across the provinces."