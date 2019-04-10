Richard Brown campaigns on moving propane facility to make space for housing

District 12 Liberal candidate Richard Brown says he has been making offers to Irving to move its propane facility on Allen Street in Charlottetown to make way for affordable housing on the site.

Provincial and Charlottetown politicians have lobbied the company to relocate before.

"You have a lot of residential development in the area," said Brown. "It's time these tanks be moved out of this location to a safer location in the city."

'Offering them different areas'

Brown served as environment minister in the last government. He said talks with Irving began months ago.

Liberal candidate Richard Brown says he's been in talks for months about moving the propane facility. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

"We're offering them different areas they can go and hopefully they pick up on some of them," said Brown. "I'm working with the city and with the province in order to see what we can do."

A non-profit group, Kings Square Affordable Housing, said it is hoping to put housing on the Allen Street site — perhaps 50 units — but nothing is firmed up yet.

"There's a lot of people need a place close to stores and that site is ideal," said the group's president Bill Campbell.

The propane facility is located just outside the boundary of Brown's district, which is District 12 Charlottetown-Victoria Park.

Liberals 'out of ideas' says Byrne

Other candidates in district 12 have their own take.

NDP leader Joe Byrne says if the propane facility was going to move, the Liberal government should have made it happen years ago. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

"Why does it take a dozen years to get that kind of work done?" said NDP leader Joe Byrne. "This is a Liberal government that's run out of ideas."

PC candidate Tim Keizer said he hasn't heard concerns about the propane facility, but he's heard a lot about housing while going door-to-door on the campaign trail.

"This is not just something in District 12. This is something all Islanders are feeling," said Keizer.

PC candidate Tim Keizer says the propane facility location hasn't come up in his conversations with voters, but housing has been a hot topic. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

The Green Party's Karla Bernard said creation of more housing on the propane site makes sense, but is overdue.

"This is something that has been talked about for many years and we still haven't seen any action," said Bernard.

In an email to CBC News, a spokesperson for Irving said the company "strives to be a good neighbour" but has no immediate plans to discuss about the facility.

