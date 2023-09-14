Generator for P.E.I.'s only fuel source arrives as storm system nears

A lack of ability to pump fuel at Irving's tank farm after post-tropical storm Fiona led to shortages across P.E.I. for days, but the arrival of a backup generator on Thursday should mean no repeat of that issue this weekend.

Provincial Public Safety Minister Bloyce Thompson confirmed Thursday, at a news briefing to give details of the province's preparation for the remnants of Hurricane Lee, that a generator has arrived on P.E.I. to act as backup power for the tank farm.

All of P.E.I.'s fossil fuel — gasoline, propane, diesel — is delivered by ships to Irving Oil Ltd. tanks located beside Charlottetown Harbour. From there, trucks pick up the fuel and fan out to deliver it to service stations across the province.

But for 36 hours after Fiona hit late last September, there was no power at the tanks, meaning fuel could not be pumped into the trucks.

Service stations with generators were open for Islanders looking for gas to fuel home generators, but as those service stations ran out, there was no way for them to be resupplied.

This problem was outlined to a legislative committee last October by then Emergency Measures Organization director Tanya Mullally.

In an interview with CBC News on Wednesday, current director Nick Policelli was unable to confirm whether there was a generator on site at the tank farm.

EMO has been working closely with Irving to ensure power is available at the fuel tanks, says Nick Policelli. (CBC)

"We have that commitment with Irving Oil and we are working with them to make sure that if we have a storm or an emergency event where a substantial power outage is a long-term event, that we work closely with them to make sure we have that in place," said Policelli.

Policelli said his understanding was that Irving Oil would not commit to have a generator on site all the time, but will ensure one is there in the event of an emergency.

They are an independent company, and we want to work with them to make sure that we have a power source to be able to get the fuel to the gas stations. — Nick Policelli, EMO director

"They are an independent company, and we want to work with them to make sure that we have a power source to be able to get the fuel to the gas stations," he said.

That interview was done before Thompson's assurance on Thursday that the generator has arrived on the Island.

CBC News wrote to Irving Oil with a number of specific questions regarding an emergency power source for the tank farm.

In an emailed statement, an Irving spokesperson sent this reply:

"As our company evaluates the approaching weather system, we are taking proactive steps to minimize any impact on the continued secure and reliable energy supply to our valued customers across Prince Edward Island and throughout Atlantic Canada."