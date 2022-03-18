Group calls on Islanders to offer accommodations to Ukrainian refugees

With Russia's invasion of Ukraine in its third week, a group on P.E.I. is co-ordinating efforts to help Ukrainian refugees.

Immigrant and Refugee Services Association (IRSA) P.E.I. has put an online form on its website for those interested in offering accommodations to the refugees.

The form was set up because so many people have been reaching out over the last three weeks, said communications officer Todd MacEwen.

"We've had somewhere in the neighborhood of about 80 to 90 calls and emails from the public, people asking what they can do, what sort of supports they can offer," MacEwen told CBC's Island Morning.

"Those are just the ones I'm aware of. I'm sure there's been more casual conversations between staff and the public."

Ukrainian refugees rest inside a tent in Medyka, Poland, after escaping the war in their homeland. (Visar Kryeziu/The Associated Press)

These Islanders are among many in P.E.I. who are trying to support Ukrainians in time of war.

"I think that's a feeling right across this country," said Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay.

"Canadians, and of course Prince Edward Islanders, are people who truly care."

The P.E.I. MP was in the House of Commons Tuesday to listen to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressing Parliament and asking Canada for more help, which MacAulay said was "one of the times that Parliament was totally united."

MacAulay said Canada is continuing to support Ukraine in many ways.

"We have continued to address the problems with sanctions against Russia and the Russian people that are involved in export and anything that will create funds for the Russian military action," he said.

Canada will also be welcoming those fleeing the war. The federal government announced Thursday a special immigration program that will allow Ukrainian refugees to live and work in Canada for up to three years.

On the Island, IRSA P.E.I. is getting ready to help those refugees who may ultimately arrive in the province.

The association has helped a number of Syrian and Afghan refugees to settle in the province, and this time they are well-prepared to assist those from Ukraine, MacEwen said.

The primary need once they arrive is housing, given there are many issues surrounding housing availability and affordability in P.E.I., he said.

"We've narrowed it down to accommodations, whether that's rooms in houses, apartments, you know, whatever they have available that we can put people in."

Islanders who want to support Ukrainian refugees with accommodations and other needs can fill in the form on the IRSA P.E.I. website.