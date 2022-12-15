Hosts still wanted to provide 'a cultural experience' for newcomers to P.E.I. over the holidays

Prince Edward Islanders interested in introducing a new-to-Canada family to some local Christmas traditions still have a little time to register for a program put on by Immigrant and Refugee Services Association P.E.I.

Apart from a two-year pandemic hiatus, the IRSA program has been running for more than a decade.

"We have quite a few host volunteer families; they sign up year after year," said Valerie Fitzpatrick, IRSA's community engagement services manager.

IRSA has about 20 families looking to learn more about Canadian Christmas, and as of Friday the group was still short a few host families. With the two lists in hand — interested newcomers based all around the Island and willing hosts — IRSA will make the best matches based on location and interests.

A host might invite a newcomer family over for dinner, take them on a tour of the neighbourhood's Christmas lights, invite them to a holiday party, or ask them to join in on some other family tradition.

"It's very enjoyable for both sides. You really get a cultural experience. You get to share your traditions and teach somebody something and learn from them," said Fitzpatrick.

"They're just kind of interested in the house itself, a lot of times. It's really a rite of passage for a newcomer to be invited into a Canadian home. And sometimes people can live here for a couple of years before that happens.

"So once it does happen, they're really interested in just all facets of Canadian life."

IRSA is looking for host families to register by Monday, Dec. 18, so that the group can have time to match everybody up before the end of the week. Those interested can contact the group using this email.