P.E.I. moratorium on high-capacity irrigation wells officially over
Regulation discussed last spring now the law
Starting June 11, farmers on P.E.I. will be able to apply to the provincial government for a licence to drill a high-capacity well to water their crops.
A moratorium on high-capacity wells for agriculture has been in place since 2002. Other industries — such as golf courses and food processors — have been free to apply and drill wells.
The lifting of the moratorium came out of discussions surrounding the new Water Act, which became the active law regulating water on P.E.I. a year ago. Last spring, government released draft text for a regulation that would lift the moratorium, and in a news release Friday the province confirmed that regulation is now part of the act.
"This regulation has been approved which in effect lifts the moratorium on high-capacity wells for irrigation," the news release said.
Applicants must participate in the Soil Health Improvement Plan (SHIP) program with the Department of Agriculture and Land, have a drought contingency plan and, in heavily used watersheds, must bring forward a watershed irrigation plan.
The news release also announced a new water registry.
This online platform will include maps that display water information such as water use, well locations, water quantity and quality, along with other information connected to water in the province.
