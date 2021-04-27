P.E.I. still lacking data needed for irrigation decisions, says Opposition leader

P.E.I. Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker is expressing frustration that decades after the issue of high-capacity wells for irrigation was first raised, the province still hasn't done the research to make an informed decision.

Prince Edward Island has not allowed any new high-capacity irrigation wells to be drilled since 2001. In recent years, farmers have been increasingly vocal about the need for irrigation, saying climate change is making summers on the Island drier.

The question has also been at the centre of discussions about the new Water Act, coming into effect this June.

On Island Morning Tuesday, Bevan-Baker told CBC's Laura Chapin that the province is no further ahead in understanding the problem or what can be done about it.

"Over those almost 20 years now, governments — various governments of red and blue stripe — have failed to collect that data," he said.

"So here we are today in 2021 with a paucity of information trying to make really critical decisions in the face of climate change and changing water patterns."

Data needed for 'informed decision'

Bevan-Baker said his party is not ruling out the possibility of using high-capacity wells for irrigation.

However, he said the province needs to do an analysis of each watershed to see if the capacity is there to allow that without harming ecosystems, before any talk of lifting the 20-year-old moratorium can be entertained. .

"Our position has always been that we need to know what the data are before we can make an informed decision," he said.

Allowing the construction of more agricultural holding ponds could be one farm irrigation solution down the road if research shows there is little harm to the environment, says Green Party of P.E.I. Leader Peter Bevan-Baker. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

More research is also needed on methods for reducing the need for irrigation wells, said Bevan-Baker.

That could include increasing organic matter in soil, changing crop rotation regimens, using cultivars that require less water, and allowing more holding ponds.

Bevan-Baker said he has sympathy for farmers, but insisted the province cannot rush into a decision on irrigation.

In the meantime, he suggested increasing support for farmers in the event of a drought.

