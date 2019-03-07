P.E.I. moves to get more controls over irrigation ponds

The P.E.I. Department of Environment is responding to concerns about holding ponds used for agricultural irrigation.

The province has had a moratorium on high capacity wells for irrigation since 2002. Some farms have responded to this moratorium by building holding ponds that can be filled by any number of low-capacity wells.

Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker told the legislature's environment committee Tuesday he's heard concerns from some homeowners who have had to dig deeper wells because of their proximity to a holding pond.

George Somers, the manager of drinking water and waste water for the province, said there are about 20 holding ponds in the province used to store water for irrigation. He said the local impact on the water supply can be the same as a high capacity well.

"Certainly when you put a lot of so-called low capacity wells close together, they can have a similar impact to a high capacity well, but any effects would be very local," said Somers.

"We've had one or two occasions where there've been concerns raised, but for the most part the radius of influence if you will of a low capacity well is pretty limited, and so the effects are certainly not watershed scale at all they're very localized."

Somers said when the province's new Water Act comes into effect it will provide better oversight of water usage. It will look at how much water is coming from each pump per day, rather than the current rules which look at the flow rate per minute.

While the moratorium prohibits new high capacity wells for irrigation, permits are allowed for other industries.

More P.E.I. news